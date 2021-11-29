Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

