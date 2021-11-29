Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 18,226 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.