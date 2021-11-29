PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

PYPL traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.66. The company had a trading volume of 362,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,273. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.76. PayPal has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

