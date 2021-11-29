Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.08. 65,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,340,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $153,173.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

