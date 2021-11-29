Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Daniel K. Brewer Purchases 1,000 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Daniel K. Brewer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $169.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,426,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

