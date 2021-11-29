Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDRDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 during midday trading on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

