Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 477.8% in November

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 477.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRTDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

