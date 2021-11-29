Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 477.8% in November

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 477.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS PRTDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Petro Matad
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.