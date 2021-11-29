Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,753,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

