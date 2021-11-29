Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the October 31st total of 271,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $13.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

