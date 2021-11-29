Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,244 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. 87,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,658. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

