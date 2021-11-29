Phore (PHR) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $5,618.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.00806964 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,525,636 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

