PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.67. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

