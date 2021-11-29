PIN (PIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.00 or 0.07738641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,446.73 or 0.99901121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

