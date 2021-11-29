Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

PDD opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.16. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

