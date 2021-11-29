Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

