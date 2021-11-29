Playcent Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.92 million and $114,012.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

