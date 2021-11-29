Playgroundz Market Cap Hits $281,127.24 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $281,127.24 and $9.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 51.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00095025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.37 or 0.07528145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,489.39 or 0.99746301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

