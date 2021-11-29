PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.25. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,594 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

