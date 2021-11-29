PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $150,039.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlotX has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00238020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

