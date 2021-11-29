Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,275 ($16.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,350.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,400.88. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,597.50 ($20.87).

In related news, insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

