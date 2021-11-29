Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLYM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.48. 428,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,037. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

