Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Points International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.57. 15,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $247.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.52. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

