Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCOM opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.39 million, a PE ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Points International has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Points International will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

