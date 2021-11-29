Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $12.25 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

