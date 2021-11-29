Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $22.38 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 580,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,376,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after buying an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,187. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

