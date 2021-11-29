Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $43.56 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,000. Sysco makes up about 2.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

