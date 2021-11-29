Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 986 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,113,000.

TIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,888. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

