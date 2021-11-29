Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.