Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 170.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,533 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.28. 39,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

