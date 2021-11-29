Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $30.43 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 820,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,433,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 59,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,682. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

