Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Down 78.3% in November

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

