PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $177.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

PPG traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.36. 1,277,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

