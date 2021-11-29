Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 11,149 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 15,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.