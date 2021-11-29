Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 445 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,001,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,910,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LendingTree by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $119.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.62. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

