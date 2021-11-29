Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 907 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:WNC opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $863.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

