Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

HLNE opened at $106.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

