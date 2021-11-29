Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $689,000 Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Heska were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $170.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 899.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

