Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

