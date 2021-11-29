Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.14) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of LON:PHP traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 150.10 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 2,971,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.