Primecoin Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Primecoin has a market cap of $8.93 million and $3,841.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,646,040 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.