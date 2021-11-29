Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,705 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $235.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average of $348.85. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.32 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

