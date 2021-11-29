Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 23,606 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $143.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.