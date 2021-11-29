Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

