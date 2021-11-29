Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progyny by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 94,394 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Progyny by 124.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 141,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

PGNY stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,073 shares of company stock worth $35,930,680 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

