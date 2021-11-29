PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 359,810 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 275,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

