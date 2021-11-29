Propy Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $123.99 million and $111,190.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00234725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

