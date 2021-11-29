ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $14.15

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $13.82. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 116,707 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $22,159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.