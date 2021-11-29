Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 963.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

