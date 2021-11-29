Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.58 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

