Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $411,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $11,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 136,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

